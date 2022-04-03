Thad Matta returning to Butler for 2nd stint as head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thad Matta is returning to Butler, hired to coach the Bulldogs almost five years after he cited his health while stepping down at Ohio State. The 54-year-old Matta led Butler to a 24-8 record and an appearance in the 2001 NCAA Tournament during his only season as the head coach at his alma mater. He then had successful runs at Xavier and Ohio State. Matta spent the 2021-22 season as an associate athletic director for basketball administration at Indiana.