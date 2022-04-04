AP Exclusive: Behind-the-scenes with women’s NCAA champions

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The South Carolina Gamecocks granted The Associated Press unique behind-the-scenes access to their Final Four experience, a chance to observe them away from the public spotlight. It was clear that there was a singular focus to the journey that didn’t start last week but rather last year, almost immediately after a 66-65 loss in the national semifinals to eventual champion Stanford. The Gamecocks were unified in their goal of reaching this year’s Final Four. Once here, everything was done as a team. Everything. Staley, 51 and her team had plenty of support every step of their journey from the start of the season to to the exhilarating end at the Target Center.