AP Was There: UNC tops Kansas for 1957 title in 3 OT, 54-53

By SKIPPER PATRICK

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two free throws by calm Joe Quigg with six seconds remaining in the third overtime broke up a bitterly contested game and gave the North Carolina Tar Heels a 54-53 victory over Kansas and the NCAA major college basketball championship for 1957. The Tar Heels, extending their one-season record to 32 victories, wiped out a five-point deficit late in regulation play to send the game into the first overtime at 46-all. The score stood 48-all after the first extra period as each team tallied a field goal and neither was able to count in a wild second overtime, marred by a mild tussle.