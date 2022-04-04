Benfica’s defense tries to repeat success against Liverpool

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

Benfica will take on the free-flowing attack of Liverpool in the Champions League likely betting on the same defensive formula that worked well against Ajax. Benfica hosts Liverpool in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday in Lisbon with the English club bringing another attacking-minded squad similar to Ajax’s. Liverpool has the competition’s fourth-best offense. But Benfica’s low defensive block and quick transitions worked well for a 3-2 aggregate win against Ajax to put the team back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.