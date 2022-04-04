Milan misses chance to move 3 points clear after 0-0 draw

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan missed the chance to pull three points clear at the top of Serie A as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Bologna. The result leaves Milan just one point clear of second-placed Napoli with seven matches remaining. Defending champion Inter Milan is four points behind its city rival but having played a match fewer. It was Bologna’s first match since coach Siniša Mihajlović returned to hospital for treatment for leukaemia. He beat the disease in 2019. Relegation-threatened Genoa suffered its first defeat under coach Alexander Blessin as it lost 1-0 at Hellas Verona. Genoa remains three points from safety.