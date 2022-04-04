NCAA woes: More fixing needed for hoops, all college sports

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — If the nine months that led to Monday night’s national title game proved anything, it’s that college sports are changing. Whoever shapes all these changes will help define whether the next decade in this multibillion-dollar ecosystem of sports, entertainment and education grows into an efficiently run business or devolves into total chaos. The NCAA has struggled with rules regarding paying players, gender equity, the newly relaxed transfer portal, an increasingly cluttered infractions system and, of course, the long-debated “One and Done” rule. The governing body is all but waving the white flag when it comes to figuring all this out, leaving questions as to who, exactly, will decide on the next big steps that college sports need to take.