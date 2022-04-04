Netherlands coach Van Gaal says he has prostate cancer

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands national soccer team coach Louis van Gaal says he is being treated for an aggressive form of prostate cancer but still plans to lead the team at the World Cup in Qatar in November. Van Gaal tells Sunday night Dutch talk show “Humberto” that players in the national team did not know about his diagnosis even though he was receiving night-time treatment during four training camps. He says he has undergone 25 radiation therapy treatments. Van Gaal is in his third stint as Netherlands coach. He also has coached clubs including Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Ajax. He led Amsterdam club Ajax to the Champions League title in 1995.