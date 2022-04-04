NFL opening pathway for African players with 1st camp

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL is opening a pathway for African players with a developmental camp in Ghana. Following a camp this past weekend with Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is of Ghanaian descent, the league announced a three-day camp will take place in the capital of Accra in June. It will feature players who previously participated at regional events led by Osi Umenyiora, the two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive end with the New York Giants. Specific dates in June for the camp and a fan event have not been set, but the camp received the endorsement last weekend of Ghana’s vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.