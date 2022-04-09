Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been killed in an auto accident near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Authorities say Haskins was hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway. The Steelers and Washington Commanders, his former team, released statements extending their condolences. The 24-year-old Haskins was a first-round draft choice of Washington in 2019 and started seven games, going 2-5 as a rookie. He was 1-5 in six starts the next season for the team, then was released on Dec. 29, 2020. A few weeks later, he was signed by Pittsburgh, but did not play in the 2021 season.