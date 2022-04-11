Skip to Content
Georgetown lands ex-LSU guard Murray out of transfer portal

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

Brandon Murray has chosen to transfer to Georgetown. The former LSU guard picked Georgetown over Tennessee and Illinois. Murray is a Baltimore native who was named to the SEC’s all-freshman team. He could have a role right away at Georgetown after leading scorer Aminu Mohammed declared for the NBA draft. Murray was considered one of the top players in the NCAA transfer portal. He started 32 games for LSU last season and averaged 10 points a game.

