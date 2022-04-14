Wolves’ Beverley fined again; $30K for interview profanity

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $30,000 by the NBA for what the league declared “inappropriate statements.” The NBA punished him for the “egregious use of profanity” in a media interview and social media post following the team’s play-in game victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley was especially emotional after the Timberwolves beat the Clippers 109-104 on Tuesday. He played the last four seasons for the Clippers. Beverley was fined $25,000 by the league recently for improper conduct toward a game official.