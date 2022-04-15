Too dusty: NASCAR working on visibility at dirty Bristol

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — The dirt covering Bristol Motor Speedway is still too dusty for drivers liking ahead of Sunday’s race on the Tennessee bullring. It is the second consecutive year Bristol has been covered in 30,000-tons of red Tennessee clay in an effort to give NASCAR fans some variety. But the dirt was too dry last year and it made for poor visibility during the race. After practice Friday, it was still a major issue and teams wondered why NASCAR didn’t just remove the windshields from the racecars.