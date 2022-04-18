LEADING OFF: Baseball gets 1st 9-inning twinbills since 2019

By The Associated Press

Tuesday’s baseball schedule will feature two doubleheaders — the first in the majors this season and the first twinbills of nine-inning games since Sept. 28, 2019. Major League Baseball used seven-inning doubleheaders in 2020 and ’21 amid schedule complications brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The first two twinbills this season were added to the schedule because of weather. The Diamondbacks and Nationals will play twice at Washington and the Giants and Mets will play two games at New York because of rainouts on Monday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Yankees will try to break out of their early scoring slump.