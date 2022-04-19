A’s edge O’s before smallest home crowd in nearly 42 years

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif (AP) — Seth Brown hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, Cristian Pache made another spectacular defensive play and the Oakland Athletics beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1. A day after their lowest attendance for a home opener without COVID-19 restrictions in more than 30 years, the A’s drew a crowd of 3,748 — the smallest at the Coliseum since Sept. 25, 1980. Elvis Andrus and Christian Bethancourt both had two hits and scored to help Oakland to its seventh win in 10 games after an 0-2 start. Anthony Santander and Trey Mancini each had two hits for the Orioles.