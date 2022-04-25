Tight end position has undergone quite an evolution in NFL

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

No position in the NFL has undergone more changes to the style of player over the years than tight end. Long gone are the days of the blocking specialists who serve mainly as an extra offensive lineman. While guys such as Rob Gronkowski, George Kittle and Travis Kelce are excellent run-blockers, they’re outstanding receivers and major playmakers on offense. Kyle Pitts is the new wave player, a tight end in a wide receiver’s body. Pitts became the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history when Atlanta selected him fourth overall last year. Finding hybrid guys such as Pitts is rare.