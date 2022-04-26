LEADING OFF: Marlins’ López sharp, Braves’ Rosario out

By The Associated Press

Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López will carry a majors-leading 0.52 ERA into his start at Washington.Nationals righty Erick Fedde, meanwhile, enters with a 6.75 ERA.How dominant has López been in 2022? He has given up just one earned run and a total of 10 hits across 17 1/3 innings through three appearances so far this season. His record is 2-0.In his last outing, López struck out nine batters over seven scoreless innings in a 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday — less than a week after getting married on a day off for the Marlins.Last season, the 26-year-old from Venezuela became just the second pitcher in major league history — and first since 1884! — to strike