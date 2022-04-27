Atlanta reacquires goalie Rios Novo after losing Guzan

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has reacquired goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo for the rest of the year after a season-ending injury to Brad Guzan. The 19-year-old was picked up on loan from Club Atlético Lanús in Argentina’s Primera División. Rios Novo will get a chance to compete for the No. 1 job with Bobby Shuttleworth, who took over after Guzan ruptured his right Achilles tendon in an April 17 match against Cincinnati. Ríos Novo spent the 2021 season with Atlanta United 2, playing two games with the senior club in the CONCACAF Champions League.