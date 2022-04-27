Contreras, Wisdom come through in 10th, Cubs beat Braves 6-3

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Willson Contreras gave Chicago the lead with a run-scoring double in the 10th inning, Patrick Wisdom followed with a two-run homer, and the Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3. Contreras lined his double to the left field wall off Tyler Matzek to drive in automatic runner Ian Happ. After Frank Schwindel struck out, Wisdom launched a drive into the left-center seats for his third homer of the season. The Cubs recovered after right-hander Mychal Givens blew a 3-1 lead in the eighth. Dansby Swanson tied the game with a two-out, two-run single to right. David Robertson relieved Givens and got the win.