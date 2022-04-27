Sounders and Pumas play wild 2-2 draw 1st leg of CCL final

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicolás Lodeiro scored on a pair of penalty kicks late in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders rallied for a 2-2 draw with Pumas in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final on Wednesday night. Lodeiro scored the first penalty kick in the 77th minute and the second came in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time after Cristian Roldan was fouled in the penalty area by Efraín Velarde. Juan Dinenno scored two goals in the first 50 minutes for Pumas. Seattle will host the second leg looking to become the first Major League Soccer team to win the Champions League under its current format that started in 2008.