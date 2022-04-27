Tucker’s 3-run double helps Javier, Astros beat Rangers 4-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a three-run double in the fifth inning and Cristian Javier won his first start of the season as the Houston Astros held off the Texas Rangers 4-3. Javier allowed two runs in five innings, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out four. Tucker, a late addition to the starting lineup, scorched an 82 mph curveball to the gap in left-center with two outs off reliever Brett Martin. Mitch Garver had a homer and a single for the Rangers.