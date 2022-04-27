Vaughn homers as White Sox stop slide by topping Royals 7-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox stopped an eight-game slide with a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The winning rally for the White Sox started when Danny Mendick and Tim Anderson hit consecutive two-out singles off Collin Snider. Scott Barlow then came in, and Vaughn drove his first pitch into the home bullpen in left. The White Sox added another run in the eighth when Leury García scampered home on Reese McGuire’s double-play grounder.