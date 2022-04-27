Wilson likes Jets’ plan, enters 2nd season with ‘more swag’

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — There was something different about Zach Wilson when the second-year quarterback arrived at the New York Jets’ facility last week. His teammates could sense the increased confidence and they liked everything about it. Offensive tackle George Fant said Wilson showed up with more swag. The immediate focus is on the NFL draft which kicks off Thursday night with the Jets holding the fourth and 10th overall picks. But the long-term focus is on Wilson showing marked improvement and show why he was the No. 2 overall pick a year ago and can be the franchise’s QB for seasons to come.