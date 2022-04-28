Blackhawks hire longtime Cubs exec Greenberg as associate GM

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have completed their leadership team by hiring longtime Chicago Cubs executive Jeff Greenberg as associate general manager under new GM Kyle Davidson. The Blackhawks said Greenberg will be responsible for “overseeing the strategic systems and processes that will fuel” the team’s hockey operations. He will “establish and optimize a modern, continually evolving approach using systems, technology, data and talent.” Greenberg’s start date is May 9. He rounds out what the team called the “core brain trust.” The Blackhawks brought back longtime executive Norm Maciver as an associate GM to oversee the scouting operation last month after a stint as director of player personnel for the Seattle Kraken.