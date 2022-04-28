Browns don’t move up in NFL draft, still stuck with Mayfield

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield didn’t go anywhere during the first round of the NFL draft. The Browns didn’t budge, either. Cleveland closed the first night of the draft still stuck with a quarterback looking for a fresh start somewhere else. Without a first-round pick this year after trading it and five others selections to Houston for QB Deshaun Watson, the Browns’ priority at the start of the draft was to trade Mayfield. So far, there are no talkers. Carolina and Seattle remain potential trade partners after not taking a QB in Round 1.