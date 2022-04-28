Chicago to host WNBA All-Star Game for first time

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Chicago will host the WNBA All-Star Game for the first time, the league announced. The game will coincide with two major youth girls’ basketball tournaments being played in Chicago the weekend of July 10. The league will host a two-day “WNBA Live” event that weekend. On July 9, the two All-Star teams will have practice indoors with participants from the Nike Nationals tournament in attendance. Later that day, the annual 3-point contest and skills challenge will also take place. The All-Star Game will played a day later.