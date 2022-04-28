LEADING OFF: Acuña, Braves return to Texas; Arenado appeals

By The Associated Press

Ronald Acuña Jr. has never played the Rangers in Texas, and the Atlanta Braves haven’t visited for a series since September of 2014. Still, the Braves recently returned star outfielder and his teammates will be on familiar ground for a series in Arlington, Texas this weekend. They know Globe Life Field well after the park hosted the neutral site NL Championship Series during the pandemic-altered 2020 season. Atlanta lost that series in seven games to the Dodgers but came back the next year and won a World Series without Acuña, who tore his ACL during the regular season. Acuña rejoined Atlanta on Thursday ahead of schedule.