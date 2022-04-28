Detroit Lions take Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have selected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, addressing a desperate need with a hometown star. Detroit has an opportunity to add much-needed talent on both sides of the ball with another pick in the first round. The Lions seem to have more needs on defense than offense with veteran quarterback Jared Goff surrounded by solid players on the line, at tight end and running back. Hutchinson was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy this past season for the Wolverines.