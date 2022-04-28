Manoah goes 7 to win again, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 1-0

By TIM WHARNSBY

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Alek Manoah struck out seven and pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0. The 24-year-old Manoah walked only one batter as the Blue Jays took three of four from their AL East rival. Manoah, in his second season, won his eighth in a row dating to last year. The Blue Jays have gone 20-4 in his 24 career starts. The Blue Jays’ lone run was unearned off starter Garrett Whitlock in the third inning. Lourdes Gurriell Jr. reached on a one-out error to Red Sox shortstop Christian Arroyo, moved to second after a walk to Raimel Tapia and scored on Alejandro Kirk’s two-out single.