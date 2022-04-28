Neptune ready to keep Villanova elite as Wright’s successor

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Neptune knows pressure is high to keep Villanova a national championship contender as he takes over for the retired Jay Wright. Neptune started his coaching career at Villanova as a video coordinator. He rose the ranks and became Wright’s top assistant during two national championship seasons. Neptune left for one season and became the head coach at Fordham. Wright’s sudden retirement moved Fordham back to the Main Line and in charge of a program coming off a Final Four run. Wright went to four Final Fours at Villanova.