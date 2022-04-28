Saints use first-round draft picks to fill offensive needs

By GUERRY SMITH

Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints used their first-round picks in the NFL draft to address offensive needs. The Saints traded to move up Thursday night and select Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave before taking offensive tackle Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa. The Saints drafted Olave at No. 11 after trading their third- and fourth-round picks to the Washington Commanders and moving up five spots. New Orleans then landed Penning with the 19th overall pick. The Saints entered the draft with two picks on Friday, one in the second round and another in the third.