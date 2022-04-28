Suns star Devin Booker returns for Game 6 against Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — All-Star guard Devin Booker returned to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night for Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing three games because of a strained right hamstring. After scoring 31 points in first half of Game 2, Booker was injured early in the second when he landed awkwardly trying to block a fast-break attempt. Coach Monty Williams said Booker — who averaged 26.8 points and 34.4 minutes in the regular season — would not play his regular amount of minutes. New Orleans coach Willie Green said before the game that the Pelicans had two defensive game plans — one with Booker in the lineup and one without him.