Bears draft Washington CB Gordon, S Brisker in 2nd round

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears addressed a need in the secondary with their first draft pick under new general manager Ryan Poles. They took Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon in the second round at No. 39 overall. The Bears were looking for a potential starter opposite Jaylon Johnson. The athletic and hard-hitting Gordon fits that description.The Bears also had the No. 48 overall pick Friday night and used it to take Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.