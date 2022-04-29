Browns make trade, address needs but don’t deal Mayfield

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns made another offseason trade with Houston, dropping to the third round to take Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson in the NFL draft. Following the blockbuster deal to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson last month, Browns general manager Andrew Berry had the Texans on speed dial and reached out to them in the second round. The Browns traded three first-round picks for Watson. While addressing some needs, the Browns were again unable to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield. Cleveland has had talks with Carolina, but the Panthers seemed to take themselves out of consideration by moving up to select Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. The Browns also selected UAB defensive end Alex Wright and Purdue wide receiver David Bell.