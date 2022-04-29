Eichel’s 3-point game sparks Vegas to 7-4 win over Blues

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Eichel had two goals and an assist, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Blues finished third in the Central Division and will open the postseason at Minnesota next week. St. Louis, which lost its final two games, finished with a record of 49-22-11 for 109 points. For the first time since entering the NHL as an expansion franchise in the 2017-18 season, the Golden Knights missed the playoffs. Vegas ended the season at 43-31-8 with 94 points.