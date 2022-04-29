Raiders take Dylan Parham with their first pick of NFL draft

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders chose guard Dylan Parham from Memphis in the third round of the NFL draft. The Raiders hope they’ve found someone to strengthen the right side of a unit that struggled last season. The Raiders were originally slotted to choose 86th overall but traded their pick to Tennessee for the 90th and 169th picks. Parham moved to the offensive line in the spring of 2018. He was named to The Associated Press 2020 All-Bowl Team, and earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2021.