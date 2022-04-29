Ron Washington busy on 70th birthday, Braves beat Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — William Contreras hit two long home runs, Austin Riley also connected and Travis Demeritte had an inside-the-park homer as the Atlanta Braves beat the Texas Rangers 6-3. Demeritte was emphatically waved home by third-base coach Ron Washington, the baseball lifer who turned 70 on Friday. Washington was the manager of the Rangers when they made their only World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. He finally won a ring last season with the Braves. Atlanta starter Ian Anderson allowed two runs and three hits over six innings. Garrett Richards took the loss as the first of six Texas pitchers.