Yankees hit 4 HRs, beat Royals 12-2 for 7th straight win

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres all homered and the New York Yankees won their seventh in a row, beat the Kansas City Royals 12-2 in a rain-shortened game. The game was called after eight innings. New York took a 3-2 lead into the seventh before scoring four runs, three on Judge’s homer. Torres connected for a two-run drive during a five-run eighth. Winning pitcher Nestor Cortes allowed one earned run and eight hits in five innings.