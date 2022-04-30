Kuhl’s strong outing keys Rockies 4-3 win over Reds

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl shook off a first-pitch homer by Tyler Naquin to last into the eighth inning, Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the sixth and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3. Charlie Blackmon added an RBI double in Colorado’s four-run sixth inning. Aramis Garcia also homered for the Reds, who lost their ninth in a row on the road. After Naquin’s homer, Kuhl (3-0) retired the next 12 batters he faced before the Reds loaded the bases on three consecutive singles to start the fifth. However, Kuhl got Garcia to ground into a double play and Jake Fraley to fly out to end the inning. Daniel Bard got the last three outs for his sixth save. Art Warren (0-1) took the loss.