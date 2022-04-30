Zaha nets late as Palace fights back to beat Southampton 2-1

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wilfried Zaha came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Crystal Palace against Southampton in the English Premier League. Oriol Romeu gave Southampton an early lead but Eberechi Eze scored his first goal of the season in the second half and a moment of magic from Zaha saw Palace leave St Mary’s with a 2-1 result and all three points. Patrick Vieira’s side moved above Southampton and within touching distance of the top half of the table with four left to play.