Zurich wins Swiss league, ends 13-year wait for title

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Zurich has been crowned champion of Switzerland to end a 13-year wait for a league title. Zurich won 2-0 at second-place Basel on Sunday to move 16 points clear with four rounds left. Zurich’s first title since 2009 ended a four-year title run by Young Boys. It came in Zurich coach André Breitenreiter’s first season in Swiss soccer. He previously coached Schalke and Hannover in Germany. Zurich will enter the Champions League likely in the second qualifying round that starts in July.