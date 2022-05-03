LEADING OFF: Astros’ Baker goes for 2,000th win as manager

By The Associated Press

Astros manager Dusty Baker tries for his 2,000th win as a major league manager when Houston hosts Seattle. Only 11 skippers have reached the mark so far. The 72-year-old Baker posted his 1,999th victory when Houston blanked the Mariners 3-0 Monday night. Baker is in his 25th season as a manager. He had previous stints with the Giants, Cubs, Reds and Nationals. Cristian Javier starts for the Astros against Chris Flexen.