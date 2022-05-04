Celta player Mina sentenced to 4 years in prison for abuse

MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer player Santi Mina has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of sexual abuse. The 26-year-old Celta Vigo forward will have to serve time if his appeal is unsuccessful. Mina was cleared of the sexual aggression charge he was also facing. Celta says it preventively removed the player from its squad until the appeal process is over. It also opened disciplinary proceedings do determine the options the club can take. The ruling by the lower court can be appealed to Spain’s Supreme Court.