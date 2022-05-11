Cubs SS Hoerner leaves game after colliding with umpire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner has exited a game against the San Diego Padres with a sore right ankle an inning after colliding with second base umpire Dan Iassogna in center field. Hoerner was on the ground in pain after the collision in the first inning and was tended to by a trainer. He stayed in the game and batted in the second, striking out. He was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Ildemaro Vargas. Hoerner was running out to take the throw from Jason Heyward after Jurickson Profar hit a flyball over the center fielder’s head for a triple when the collision occurred.