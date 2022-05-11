Lawson feeling good, eager to join Jets’ D-line ‘monsters’

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Carl Lawson was the talk of training camp for the New York Jets last summer. The powerful defensive end seemed to be in the backfield on every play while providing an exciting glimpse of what could be. A torn Achilles tendon in a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers last August left the Jets wondering what could’ve been. Lawson is feeling healthy but remains on the comeback trail. He expects to be back on the field when training camp begins in late July. He’s excited about the Jets’ revamped defense and says the deep line is a breeding ground for monsters.