Crosby’s status clouds Rangers-Penguins as Game 6 looms

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins may have to try and close out the New York Rangers without captain Sidney Crosby. Crosby left in the second period of a Game 5 loss with an upper-body injury following a hit from New York’s Vincent Trouba. Crosby’s status is uncertain with Pittsburgh holding a 3-2 edge in the series. Florida and Calgary also have 3-2 leads in their respective series against Washington and Dallas. Both the Panthers and Flames used late comebacks in Game 5 to move within one win of advancing to the second round.