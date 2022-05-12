Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz shot a 12-under 60 in the opening round of the Byron Nelson. He is the first PGA Tour player ever with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz was at 2-under par Thursday after taking a penalty shot because of a wayward tee shot at the eighth hole. The 29-year-old Colombian then was 6-under over his next four holes with two eagles. He finished with a 12-foot birdie. He also had a 60 in the opening round of the the RSM Classic at Seaside in Georgia in November.