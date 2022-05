Swiatek beats Azarenka at Italian Open for 25th straight win

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was tested before pulling out a 6-4, 6-1 win over former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals and extend her winning streak to 25 matches. Azarenka took a 3-0 lead before Swiatek won five straight games in a grueling first set that lasted 1 hour, 20 minutes. The last time a player won more consecutive matches was when Serena Williams had a streak of 27 in a row over 2014 and 2015. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev advanced in the men’s tournament. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were each playing later.