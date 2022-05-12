Titans agree to terms on deals with 4 of their 9 draft picks

NASHVILLE Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with four of their nine draft picks. The Titans announced Thursday they have deals with running back Hassan Haskins, wide receiver Kyle Philips, safety Theo Jackson and linebacker Chance Campbell. Haskins is the highest of the draft picks as the 131st pick overall in the fourth round out of Michigan. He ran for 1,327 yards and a school-record 20 touchdowns in 14 games last season. Philips is Tennessee’s fifth-round selection at No. 163 overall out of UCLA. He had 163 catches for 1,821 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jackson is a Nashville native who grew up attending Titans’ games.