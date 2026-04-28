From Pocatello to Rexburg: Eastern Idaho libraries and shops gear up for Free Comic Book Day 2026

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) — Calling all caped crusaders and pop culture enthusiasts: this Saturday, May 2nd, marks the 24th annual Free Comic Book Day, and several locations across Eastern Idaho are suiting up for the action.

For over two decades, comic shops around the world have opened their doors to welcome fans old and new, offering a wide selection of special edition comics at no cost. The tradition began in 2002—the same weekend Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man swung into theaters—and has since grown into a massive community "thank you" to fans.

This year, fans can swipe an issue of titles like Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Dungeon Crawler Carl. For more information on Free Comic Book Day and a full list of available titles, click HERE.

Pocatello: Marshall Public Library & Captain Bengal’s

In the Gate City, the Marshall Public Library is once again teaming up with Captain Bengal’s Comic Cove to offer a number of this year's titles. The library credits Bob Benson, the owner of the local comic book store, for providing the comics for the giveaway.

The event is open to all ages. Giveaways will begin at 10 a.m. when the library opens and continue while supplies last. Along with the giveaway, the library’s Exploration Center will host comic-themed craft projects and a community Spider-Man puzzle.

Captain Bengal's will also be participating in the event directly at their storefront. Doors at the shop, located at 348 N 3rd Ave, will open at 12:00 PM, giving fans another chance to swipe one of the special titles and browse the local collection.

Rexburg: Firefly Books and Comics Joins the Fray

Further north, Rexburg's Firefly Books and Comics, which opened last November, is participating in its very first Free Comic Book Day. For fans in America's Family Community, this means finally having a local "home base" for the festivities.

In a Facebook post, the store owners expressed their excitement to join in the fun!

"Our team is sorting and organizing everything now so the day runs as smoothly as possible," states the post. "We’ve even added extra display tables to make browsing easier and to showcase the huge variety of titles available."

Everyone who visits the Rexburg location can select up to five free items from the special selection, with a limit of one copy per title per person. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. at 29 College Ave.