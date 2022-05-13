Kelsey Mitchell, Fever outlast Liberty 92-86 in overtime

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points, Victoria Vivians added 20 and the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 92-86 in overtime Friday night. Danielle Robinson scored eight of her 17 points in overtime, breaking a tie with two free throws with 24.9 seconds left. On the ensuing possession New York turned it over as Natasha Howard couldn’t catch a pass from Sabrina Ionescu, who scored 31 points. Howard had a rough night, missing 14 of her 15 field goal attempts.